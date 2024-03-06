Video Captures Moments Police Chase Down, Arrest Alleged Road Rage Shooter

Dashcam video captured Feb. 26 shows police in Georgia chasing down and arresting an alleged road rage shooter, a local outlet reported Tuesday.

Lawrenceville police responded to multiple 911 calls that reported shots fired from an SUV driving in the eastbound lane of GA-316, according to FOX5. The driver of the SUV reportedly fired multiple shots at another vehicle, shattering glass and injuring two passengers. (RELATED: 4-Year-Old Killed In Road Rage Tragedy, Police Say)

Suspected road rage shooter arrested: Lawrenceville police released dramatic dash cam video https://t.co/S3vnUjs3ot — FOX 5 Atlanta (@FOX5Atlanta) March 6, 2024

After obtaining a description of the SUV, police were able to locate it, give chase and arrest the suspect, 41-year-old Charles Ray Montgomery, FOX5 reported.

Dashcam video shows police tailing the SUV and pulling the suspect over with a boxing in maneuver before ordering him numerous times to exit the vehicle with his hands up, according to FOX5.

One officer in the video can be heard yelling, “Open the door!” He then orders the suspect to “Step out with both hands up. Do not move your hands! Step away, turn away from me,” before the suspect is cuffed.

Investigators reported that the headrests on the driver and passenger sides of the victims’ vehicle were riddled with bullet holes, according to FOX5.

Investigators also reportedly found several weapons inside the SUV that will be tested to determine if they were used in the alleged road rage shooting, according to FOX5.

Montgomery, who was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and felony possession of a controlled substance, is currently being held without bond in the Gwinnet County Adult Detention Center, the outlet reported.