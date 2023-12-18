Shocking Video Shows SUV Crushing Passengers After It Rolls Over During ‘Street Takeover’

Five people were crushed after an SUV flipped over while doing a donuts maneuver in a parking lot in Colorado Springs, footage shows.

The horrifying incident took place as the red SUV backed up at an accelerating speed and took a sharp turn, the footage showed. The car then flipped over on its right side as five people hung outside of the windows.

People in the parking lot immediately rushed over to assist them, with the person filming the incident demanding the others not flip the car over to protect those who have fallen on the other side.

“No, there’s someone on the other side! There’s someone on the other side, don’t flip it, don’t flip it!” he said.

A Colorado Springs “street takeover” ends about as well as you would expect. pic.twitter.com/ayDSINXhmc — Catch Up (@CatchUpFeed) December 18, 2023

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) were notified of the incident just after 10:15 p.m. and found four out of the five individuals with life threatening injuries, according to KKTV, a local CBS affiliated outlet. The five victims were immediately transported to a nearby hospital, and there is currently no update on their condition. (RELATED: Shocking Video Shows Two Suspected Muggers Apparently Beat And Rob Man In Broad Daylight)

The driver, a female named Marisol Wentling, sustained no serious injuries and has been arrested for reckless driving, the outlet reported. She remained in jail until Monday where she was reportedly released on bond.

Authorities say they believe a group of people gathered in the strip mall parking lot to do donuts, which led to the incident, the outlet reported.