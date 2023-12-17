4-Year-Old Killed In Road Rage Tragedy, Police Say

A road rage incident in Lancaster, California left a 4-year-old boy shot dead Friday evening, ABC7 reported.

The suspected gunman reportedly cut off a mother and father and then began following them across several streets, deputies with the Lancaster sheriff’s station said, according to ABC7.

“While being pursued by the suspects, the victim driver slowed his vehicle, at which time the suspect driver pulled up along the passenger side of the victim’s car and began shooting,” the sheriff’s department said in a statement. (RELATED: Father Accidentally Shoots 4-Year-Old Son In Head, Police Say)

http://

A 4-year-old boy was shot and killed Friday during a road rage incident in Lancaster, the sheriff’s department said. Now, two people – a 29-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman – have been arrested in connection with the shooting. Latest details: https://t.co/Rmx2PKXyhs pic.twitter.com/myxpKoQfg4 — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) December 17, 2023

The couple’s 4-year-old boy was sitting in the backseat and hit by gunfire in the upper torso, ABC7 reported investigators saying.

After being rushed to a local hospital by his parents, the boy later died, according to ABC7.

Shortly after the shooting, the suspect’s vehicle was located in the area, leading to the arrest of a 29-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman in connection with the killing, the outlet reported.

Lancaster Mayor R. Rex Parris reported on Facebook Saturday that the suspects were tracked by the city’s newly installed flock camera safety net, according to ABC7.

“We know where they’ve been, we know where they’re going, so when a crime is committed, we can go back in time and find out where they are,” he told ABC7.

While the investigation of the shooting is continuing, Parris said, “We’re praying for the family. We understand that this is a really good family. I’ve talked to members of their church. It’s unimaginable that this could have been any of our families. It could have been any of us.”

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau is asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact them, ABC7 reported.