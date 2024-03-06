Doritos Cuts Ties With Terrifying Transgender Influencer Who Tweeted Vaguely Pedophilic Garbage

Doritos cut ties with their transgender brand ambassador Samantha Hudson after Twitter users found the Spanish popstar’s deleted tweets that appeared to glorify pedophilia.

“We recently created a content series with Samantha Hudson, a local influencer. After the campaign started, we were made aware of Samantha’s deleted Tweets from around 2015,” Doritos said in a statement to NBC News. “We have ended the relationship and stopped all related campaign activity due to the comments. We strongly condemn words or actions that promote violence or sexism of any kind.”

Hudson, a pseudonym for a man born as Iván González Ranedo, appeared on a Doritos brand-sponsored piece of content called “Crunch Talk” where the influencer advocated for “the abolition of [and to] destroy and annihilate the traditional monogamous nuclear family,” according to a video posted by End Wokeness.

Doritos just picked Samantha Hudson as their brand ambassador in Spain Samantha Hudson:

-Admitted to being a pedophiIe

-Identifies as a non-binary trans girl

-Openly mocked victims of child r*pe

-An advocate for “annihiIating, completely destroying, and abolishing the… pic.twitter.com/4t66fE17cN — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 4, 2024



Some of Hudson’s old tweets reportedly include one from 2015 which allegedly said, “I want to do thuggish things like stick a 12-year-old girl up her asshole.” (RELATED: Is It Time To End The Bud Light Boycott? Conservatives Are Divided)

Another horrifying post appeared to read “In the middle of the street in Mallorca in panties and screaming that I’m a nymphomaniac in front of a super beautiful 8-year-old girl.”

Hudson addressed the controversy on Twitter in a Wednesday morning post, claiming that the tweets were all jokes and that they were taken out of context.

Hudson also noted that this is not the first time these Tweets have surfaced. In 2021 Spanish outlets picked up on the tweets after Hudson trended on Spanish Twitter. Hudson responded, claiming “I didn’t even remember having written such atrocities. At that time At that time I dedicated myself to saying stupid things, the heavier the better, because I believed that ‘dark humor’ was fun. Logically, I don’t think that way anymore,” according to Spanish outlet 20 Minutos.

Doritos’ decision to cut ties is the second time in recent months a major corporation has ended a relationship with a transgender influencer after public backlash. Mulvaney criticized Bud Light in June, claiming “For a company to hire a trans person and then not publicly stand by them is worse in my opinion than not hiring a trans person at all because it gives customers permission to be as transphobic and hateful as they want,” according to ABC 7.