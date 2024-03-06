Marine Corps’ Top General Returns To Work After Heart Attack

Marine Corps Commandant Gen. Eric Smith returned to work Tuesday after a sudden cardiac arrest on Oct. 29 kept him down for four months, the service said in a statement.

Smith underwent open heart surgery on Jan. 8 to repair a bicuspid aortic valve in his heart, which is believed to be the condition that contributed to his cardiac arrest and hospitalization in October, according to the previous update from the Marine Corps on Smith’s status. Now recovered, Smith will take on the mantle of commandant of the Marine Corps officially after being sworn in just one month prior to his medical emergency, the service said in a press release.

“He resumed his full duties and authorities as the Commandant effective March 5, 2024,” the statement read. (RELATED: ‘You Embarrassed Us’: GOP Rep. Banks Grills Sec Def Austin On How President Biden Didn’t Notice His Absence)

Gen. Christopher Mahoney had been serving as both acting and assistant commandant since Nov. 3. He shed duties of acting commandant and continues to serve as the service’s second-in-command, according to the statement.

“General Smith and his family appreciate the full support of Congress, the leadership at the Department of Defense, Department of the Navy, the Joint Force, and all who extended them their well wishes during his recovery,” the statement added.

The statement did not say when he was discharged or what sort of rehabilitation efforts may have taken place after returning home.

He’s back. @CMC_MarineCorps is back to full duty status as of today. He sends his gratitude to Congress, DOD, and DON leaders who have supported him throughout the last several months. Most important, he’s looking forward to re-engaging with Marines. pic.twitter.com/Pab9g9YNSl — Joshua W. Larson (@jwlarson2) March 6, 2024

Smith suffered cardiac arrest while jogging near his Washington, D.C., home and was rushed to the hospital after what the Marine Corps initially termed a “medical emergency” the next day, leaving a three-star general to take on his role temporarily. The service later clarified that the just-confirmed commandant had experienced cardiac arrest.

At the time, Smith was serving a dual role as both acting and assistant commandant for the Marine Corps since his predecessor retired in July and Mahoney had not yet undergone Senate confirmation for his nomination to assistant commandant.

Doctors said a bicuspid aortic valve, a congenital abnormality where the aortic valve only has two leaflets instead of three, “directly contributed” to his cardiac arrest. Smith was released from inpatient care on Nov. 15 as he awaited the surgery.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin faced the heat on Thursday for his own medical emergency, including questions from GOP lawmakers over whether he deliberately sought to conceal his cancer and post-operation complications that sent him back to the hospital on Jan. 1. Austin has admitted he could have better informed the public about his nearly five-day hospital stay, during which time the White House and Congress were mostly kept in the dark, and committed to transparency in the future.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.