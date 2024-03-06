‘They’ll Learn In November’: Megyn Kelly Rips MSNBC Hosts For ‘Sneering’ About Immigration

Political commentator Megyn Kelly criticized MSNBC hosts Wednesday for their comments regarding voters’ concerns about immigration.

During her show, Kelly reacted to a viral clip featuring an MSNBC panel, including Jen Psaki, Rachel Maddow and Joy Reid, which discussed the top issues among Virginia voters during the outlet’s Super Tuesday election coverage. Upon learning that immigration was a top issue for Virginia voters, several panelists laughed at the statement and appeared to be baffled by the results. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Georgia Senate GOP Introduce New Bill To Combat Sanctuary Policies In Light Of Laken Riley Murder)

While speaking to National Review’s Editor-in-Chief Rich Lowry, Kelly highlighted a recent report that a Venezuelan illegal immigrant was charged in February for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl in Virginia. Kelly talked about the hosts’ lack of awareness around immigration.

“There’s so much to do there, Rich,” Kelly said. “Migrant crime is not ‘a thing’ – tell it to the family of the 14-year-old girl in Campbell County, Virginia, who was just sexually assaulted by an illegal from Venezuela who’s now been arrested and charged after he crossed illegally into El Paso, Texas this past September and released into the United States by the Feds. Stephen Miller, online, responds, ‘About one in eight Virginia residents, today, was born in a foreign country.’ One in four very young people has a foreign-born parent in Virginia. In Fairfax County Public Schools, roughly 20% of students struggle to speak English. Migration has completely reshaped the Commonwealth of Virginia where I used to live as well. They laugh and sneer at their own peril. They’ll learn in November what the truth is.”

“To say in the wake of Laken Riley’s murder, you know, a week ago on the University of Georgia campus that migrants they’re not linked to crime,” Kelly went on. “They are, they are too. And we talked about this on our show yesterday, pivoting on what I heard on your show, the editors with Charles C.W. Cooke, saying even one is too many. American citizens committing crime is one thing. We don’t applaud it. We don’t want it. We try to punish it, in certain jurisdictions. But we don’t have to deal, we shouldn’t have to deal with illegals coming over here and committing crime. Even one is too many. As this girl – her family is still mourning, that grave is freshly dug. And they are out there sneering about how migrants don’t commit crime.”

The ongoing southern border crisis has continued to see massive amounts of illegal immigrant encounters by Border Patrol officials. In December 2023, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) recorded the highest number of illegal and legal migrant encounters, more than 302,000, according to the agency’s data.