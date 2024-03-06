Nika King Claims She Hasn’t Been Able To Pay Rent For 6 Months

“Euphoria” star Nika King says she hasn’t been able to afford her rent payments for six months due to her intermittent work schedule on the show.

King, who plays Zendaya’s mother, Leslie, on the hit HBO show, said filming and production of the show has been on and off lately as a result of strikes and work stoppages. She also noted there were delays in production as a result of the death of alum Angus Cloud, according to TMZ. Despite the wild success of the show itself, King said she really hasn’t been working, and her bills have started to accumulate.

It’s unclear how much King’s rental payments are, but according to the star, they’re too much for her to take on at this time. King recently posted a video clip of her standup comedy show to social media, demonstrating that she had taken on side gigs to make ends meet. She dropped a joke in front of her live audience that she said was a reflection of how dire her situation currently is, according to TMZ.

During her comedy set, she spoke of how fans are writing in to her, asking when Season 3 will come out, and saying, “We need Season 3!” to which she replied, “Bitch, I need Season 3, I haven’t paid my fucking rent in 6 months.”

“Y’all laughin’ and I’m serious. I haven’t booked nothin’ since Euphoria, this is some bullshit, I thought my career was on the rise – after Euphoria I thought I was good!”

“It don’t, It don’t work that way,” she said.

She went on to comment on the fact that Zendaya was in Paris for Fashion Week, and she was eager to get her back so they could continue production on the show. (RELATED: ‘The Sopranos’ Star Drea De Matteo Posted Racy Photos To OnlyFans To Save Her Home From Foreclosure)

The new season of “Euphoria” doesn’t have a confirmed release date yet.