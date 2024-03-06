Former WWE Superstar Elias Promotes The Message Of Jesus Christ After Release From Sports Entertainment Giant

Elias is a real one for this.

Jeffrey Sciullo, a former WWE Superstar who went by the ring name of Elias and was cut after almost a decade in the company, is still putting his popularity to good use — to promote the message of Jesus Christ.

“The good news of the Gospel is Jesus,” said Elias, who is now going by Elijah. “We need to make a big deal about what went down on the cross. We need to see everything through the lens of the finished work on the cross. You know, that event that splits human history in half?” (RELATED: Dartmouth Men’s Basketball Team Votes To Form First-Ever Labor Union For Collegiate Student-Athletes)

The newly-named Elijah continued.

“We know that God entered into fallen humanity. The Word becomes Flesh. He lived among us. He lived a perfect life. He was crucified, he was buried, and on the third day, he rose again. And then he ascended on up into heaven.”

I was never really the biggest fan of Elias in WWE — at least as a babyface, he was pretty solid as a heel.

But I will say, I’m a much bigger fan of him after this. Anybody who spreads the Gospel and is a soldier for our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ is a friend of mine.

And Elias (I’m not calling him Elijah, he’ll always be Elias to me) is a real one for this, showing that it doesn’t matter what happens in your career, just have faith in God and everything will be good.

Advice taken, Elias. Advice taken.