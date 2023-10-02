‘I’m Always Praying’: Miami Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa Puts Spotlight On His Belief In Jesus Christ After Rough Loss

My quarterback is such a strong man of God, and I couldn’t be more proud.

After the Miami Dolphins’ disappointing 48-20 loss Sunday to the Buffalo Bills, Tua Tagovailoa got personal with the media at the post-game podium, putting a spotlight on his faith and belief in Jesus Christ.

It’s different than the typical flash and dash that we’ve seen in terms of coverage around the fab Phins, and as much as I love flash and dash, this was so much better and incredibly refreshing to hear as QB1 used his platform to share his experiences with his faith — saying that it’s helped him through both the NFL and life overall.

“I think the best thing about being a believer of Jesus Christ like to me is that good Lord up above doesn’t care whether you win a game or whether you lose a game. And for me, it’s been a little tough having to play on Sundays, having to understand that, you know, not not able to go to church.

“A lot of it is having to watch church online after games and, and things like that. But allowing me this platform, to me, it’s the best thing in the world to be able to profess my faith — something that I firmly believe in. Something that’s been foundationally instilled in me at a young age.

“When I’m out there, like I even pray before I go out to an offensive series and whatnot; I’m always praying, like, I’m on the sideline, it looks like I’m talking to myself, speaking in tongues. Some people think, ‘What? This guy knows how to speak in tongues.’

“I grew up in a nondenominational Christian church my entire life. So, yeah, like that. I mean, it does a lot. And so having to remember Scripture always keeps me encouraged in continuing to press forward, especially in times like this.”

WATCH:

🎥 Tua Tagovailoa on his faith: “To me, it’s the best thing in the world – to be able to profess my faith on something I firmly believe in.” #FinsUp pic.twitter.com/UiP6WZYvar — FinsXtra (@FinsXtra) October 1, 2023

I love my quarterback — a superstar on and off the field. (RELATED: Robert Griffin III Utterly Blasted After Bizarre ‘Jesus On The Cross’ Reference)

GO PHINS!