Pelicans’ Zion Williamson Says He Will Enter NBA Slam Dunk Contest If He Makes All-Star Game

Zion Williamson would amplify the Slam Dunk Contest so much, holy hell.

The superstar forward for the New Orleans Pelicans says that he wants in on the NBA Slam Dunk Contest, however, he will only participate if he makes the All-Star Game. (RELATED: ‘Somebody Gonna Get Hurt’: Udonis Haslem Blasts Rival Paul Pierce Like An Outright G)

In the Pelicans’ 139-98 victory Tuesday night over the Toronto Raptors, Williamson had 16 points in the scoring department, helping the Pelicans stay locked in for the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference postseason picture.

As a matter of fact, Zion even put on display his dunking abilities in the fourth quarter by polishing off a half-court alley-oop that was thrown by his teammate Jose Alvarado.

THE LOB. THE JAM. pic.twitter.com/vaphm9kHFd — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) March 6, 2024

Well, following the contest, he was asked by reporters in the post-game press conference about potentially being in the Slam Dunk Contest. And while Zion is interested, he made it very clear that one thing needed to happen in order for him to participate.

“I’ve got to do my part and make the All-Star Game. If I’m in the All-Star Game, I’ll do the dunk contest. If I’m not, I’m not doing it,” Williamson said.

WATCH:

“I gotta do my part and make the All-Star game. If I’m in the All-Star game, Ill do the dunk contest” — Zion Williamson on participating in the Dunk Contest pic.twitter.com/0nmMmjB9iL — Pelicans Film Room (@PelsFilmRoom) March 6, 2024

Man, what a switch-up it would be from a G-Leaguer winning the past two years to all of a sudden Zion Williamson being in it, and with him being Zion, you know the opposition would bring their best heat.

That’s why I say … we might be looking at a pretty decent Slam Dunk Contest next year, just need Zion in the ASG.