‘Somebody Gonna Get Hurt’: Udonis Haslem Blasts Rival Paul Pierce Like An Outright G

Here’s some advice: Don’t ever beef with Udonis Haslem. It’s not a good idea.

For years now, Miami Heat legend Udonis Haslem has been beefin’ with Boston Celtics icon Paul Pierce, but recently, Haslem said that he was ready to put their feud to rest before things got out of control.

Well, Haslem has now publicly spoken about Pierce again, doing so on his “The OGs Podcast” with ex-Heat teammate Mike Miller.

“My daddy didn’t raise no punk and I don’t play no games,” said Haslem. “I’m with all that. What I’m going to do is I’m going to disconnect from that situation. I don’t play like that.”

Having beef with Pierce since the 2010 campaign, Haslem didn’t even mention his name at first because he has such distaste for him, referring to him as just “buddy.” (RELATED: Tyreek Hill Calls Out Rick Ross For Hilariously Promoting His Business Ventures While Recording His House Burning Down)

“I’m gonna spare you because I know you ain’t like that,” said Haslem, making a reference to Pierce.

The latest saga of the beef between Haslem and Pierce sparked up when the latter said that the 2010s rivalry between the Heat and Celtics wasn’t intense like Haslem suggested it was, and on top of that, Pierce also criticized Miami for retiring his No. 40 jersey.

But Haslem … he rather just smush this situation before … well … it’s like Haslem said, “Somebody gonna get hurt.”

“I’m gonna leave that alone before I hurt you,” said Haslem. “And I mean that.”

WATCH:

Udonis Haslem: The greatest G to ever grace the basketball court.