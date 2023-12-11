Editorial

‘He’ll Eat The Table’: Stephen A. Smith Reveals Outlandish Comment Sources Revealed To Him About Zion Williamson

Stephen A. Smith is zoning in on a new target: Zion Williamson. The ESPN mega-star is blasting the New Orleans Pelicans franchise player for being, well, fat. [Twitter/Screenshot/Public — @guerlainguerier]

[Twitter/Screenshot/Public — @guerlainguerier]

Andrew Powell
Damn, Zion. Just damn.

There’s a reason why Stephen A. Smith gets paid millions of dollars a year to talk about sports, and that’s because he’s extraordinarily entertaining and incredibly blunt. Another part of his formula is zoning in on a particular target, sticking with them as long as the news cycle allows. And that current lucky individual?

Zion “Who Doesn’t Love A Good Trip To Taco Bell?” Williamson. (RELATED: LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers Win Inaugural NBA Cup)

… no, but seriously, who doesn’t love a good trip to Taco Bell?

In the semifinal game of the NBA In-Season Tournament, New Orleans Pelicans power forward Zion Williamson was completely ineffective against a dominant LeBron James and his Los Angeles Lakers. Ever since then, there’s been a much bigger focus put into Zion‘s weight and how he’s not in shape.

For example, the blunt Stephen A. Smith … yeah … he absolutely creamed him over the weekend on his podcast:

Then Stephen A. took to ESPN’s “First Take” when we got to Monday morning, reporting  he heard from a New Orleans chef Zion will “eat the table” — and that all the chefs in the city want him at their restaurant because they know he’ll eat, you know, get that dinner bill up.

Here’s a mix to put everything even more into perspective:

I mean, damn, look at the guy:

Should’ve played football, Zion. Doing this in the sport of basketball is just a horrible look.

Plus, you’re holding yourself back from being such a mega-superstar, it’s kinda sad.

