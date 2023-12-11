‘He’ll Eat The Table’: Stephen A. Smith Reveals Outlandish Comment Sources Revealed To Him About Zion Williamson

Damn, Zion. Just damn.

There’s a reason why Stephen A. Smith gets paid millions of dollars a year to talk about sports, and that’s because he’s extraordinarily entertaining and incredibly blunt. Another part of his formula is zoning in on a particular target, sticking with them as long as the news cycle allows. And that current lucky individual?

Zion “Who Doesn’t Love A Good Trip To Taco Bell?” Williamson. (RELATED: LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers Win Inaugural NBA Cup)

… no, but seriously, who doesn’t love a good trip to Taco Bell?

In the semifinal game of the NBA In-Season Tournament, New Orleans Pelicans power forward Zion Williamson was completely ineffective against a dominant LeBron James and his Los Angeles Lakers. Ever since then, there’s been a much bigger focus put into Zion‘s weight and how he’s not in shape.

For example, the blunt Stephen A. Smith … yeah … he absolutely creamed him over the weekend on his podcast:

On Zion pic.twitter.com/PUXHw9LR7v — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) December 11, 2023

Then Stephen A. took to ESPN’s “First Take” when we got to Monday morning, reporting he heard from a New Orleans chef Zion will “eat the table” — and that all the chefs in the city want him at their restaurant because they know he’ll eat, you know, get that dinner bill up.

Here’s a mix to put everything even more into perspective:

Ngl Stephen Smith is a big Zion fan as it seems. pic.twitter.com/Pcc24ZYfGx — Kaz (@Kaz_cbk) December 11, 2023

I mean, damn, look at the guy:

Embarrassing for a former number 1 overall pick. This guy could be the best player in the world! Instead he chose Funyuns. #ZionWilliamson pic.twitter.com/GJMTAoKE7s — Schiazza (@Schiazza1) December 8, 2023

I honestly can’t wrap my head around how Zion Williamson was given millions of dollars and the key to the franchise and still plays like ass, he can’t even get in shape, the bare minimum for an athlete, what a fucking moron pic.twitter.com/SuNdpmaCgq — Cheffin (@NbaExpress1) December 8, 2023

Should’ve played football, Zion. Doing this in the sport of basketball is just a horrible look.

Plus, you’re holding yourself back from being such a mega-superstar, it’s kinda sad.

