Police In A Pickle As They Search For Man Who Committed Dirty Deed At Grocery Store

The police in South Jersey were in a pretty pickle as they sought a suspect who illegally performed a pickle prank at a convenience store, according to official statements.

The young man, whose name was withheld, “decided to walk into Heritage’s and dunk his head in the large bin of pickles which caused the store to have to remove them for sale,” the Glassboro Police Department (GPD) said in a statement Tuesday.

The suspect reportedly took a video of his prank—”probably for ‘likes,'” the police said, adding that they decided against publishing a video of the incident to avoid giving him undue publicity, according to the statement.

The incident appeared to leave the GPD puzzled. “Sometimes there are no appropriate words for the actions one takes,” the statement observed.

The “jarr-ing incident…sounds like a big dill,” the Philadelphia Inquirer tweeted.

“All of a sudden I hear a splash,” a witness told KHQ Local News. “And I look over, and his head, soaked, and he’s walking out the door, and there’s pickle juice all over the floor.”

The suspect phoned the police and confessed his deed, the GPD said Wednesday in a separate statement. (RELATED: Cops Bust Man For Allegedly Drone-Dropping Green Dye Into Swimming Pools)

“We certainly relish the community’s help in bringing attention to the pickle we were in yesterday…Going forward, we would be dillighted if other incidents, especially those of a more serious nature, get the same exposure,” the statement noted.

“He was probably dared by his friends…Its kind of funny,” a commenter responded to the police statement. “I’d rather read something like this then [sic] another shooting.”

The store lost $52 worth of pickles because of the prank, KHQ Local News reported.