REPORT: Gun Found In Backpack Of 8-Year-Old Student Who Allegedly Threatened Fellow Student At Brooklyn School

A gun was found in the backpack of an 8-year-old Brooklyn school student Thursday, New York Post reported.

The discovery was made following reports that the child had previously brandished the gun at another student, according to the New York Post. The child who was threatened the day before has told his mom about the incident. The mom then proceeded to visit the school to alert the authorities. Following her report, school authorities conducted a search that led to the recovery of an unloaded Taurus .380 firearm from the student’s backpack.

The school remained uncertain about filing charges related to the weapon’s discovery. Parents of the students have been informed through letters, as indicated by the information available, New York Post reported. (RELATED: REPORT: Famous Comedian Mike Epps Found With Loaded Gun At Airport)

“Guns have absolutely no place in the hands of our young people, and this incident is a deeply concerning example of the consequences of the proliferation of guns in our society and in our city,” city Department of Education spokeswoman Jenna Lyle said in a statement, the outlet stated.

“It’s extremely worrying when a child this young has access to such a dangerous weapon, and we are grateful for the partnership of our school communities in keeping our young people safe each day,” Lyle continued. “All safety procedures were followed in response to this incident, and all students and staff are safe. We’re working closely with NYPD and ACS follow-up actions, and to ensure this young person receives the support they need.”