REPORT: Loaded Gun Discovered In The Jail Jeffrey Epstein Died In

Investigators confirmed that a loaded handgun was found in the Metropolitan Correctional Center (MCC) in New York City, the same jail that sex criminal Jeffrey Epstein was found dead in, according to a new report.

After a lockdown lasting a week, a loaded gun was discovered to be smuggled into the jail, according to AP News.

AP further described the discovery of the gun as a “massive breach of protocol” that “raised serious questions about the security practices.”

Jeffrey Epstein, a billionaire who has been convicted of sex crimes, was arrested again in 2019 and later found dead from an apparent suicide in his cell in MCC.

His death has been the focus of many conspiracy theories. In November, news broke that the FBI is looking into a “criminal enterprise” possibly involved in his death. (RELATED: Jeffrey Epstein Signed His Will Two Days Before Death)

Jeffrey Epstein’s brother, Mark, has claimed that he doesn’t think Jeffrey would kill himself. He further said that his brother’s death was “very suspicious,” adding that he “knew a lot of stuff about a lot of people.”

Epstein’s friendships with other powerful men have also been scrutinized. ABC anchor George Stephanopoulos said last year that it was a mistake to associate with him after he got out of prison the first time. (RELATED: William Barr Has A Message For Jeffrey Epstein’s Co-Conspirators)

Former President Bill Clinton also flew on Epstein’s plane, and there are pictures of Clinton aboard the “Lolita Express” plane. (RELATED: Report: Jeffrey Epstein Allegedly Had A Portrait Of Bill Clinton Posing Provocatively In Blue Dress)