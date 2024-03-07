Harrison Ford Reveals Bizarre Soundtrack Doctors Played During His Colonoscopy

Harrison Ford said he simply couldn’t escape his “Indiana Jones” character when he went in for his last colonoscopy, because the theme song was playing as he underwent the procedure.

Ford shared the bizarre details of his personal appointment during a recent interview with Variety. He reportedly explained that while he prepared for his medical appointment, the two-and-a-half- minute song composed by John Williams for his most famous cinematic hero, started to play.

“As I often remind John, his music follows me everywhere I go — literally,” Ford told the outlet. “When I had my last colonoscopy, they were playing it on the operating room speakers.”

Ford didn’t indicate to Variety if the music being played was intentionally selected for him on that particular day, or if it was a strange coincidence the music selected happened to mark a significant staple of his career.

The famous actor reportedly went on to declare his admiration for Williams’ talents, and said his respect for the composer goes way deeper than the most instantly recognizable “Indiana Jones” tunes that are personally connected to his own life and work projects.

The famous actor revealed to Variety that he has a profound level of respect for Williams, and he sometimes attends William’s recording sessions just to hear him play and be surrounded by the music that he creates.

“It’s a delight to see him work with the orchestra,” Ford told the outlet.

“Just the pleasure of being able to sit in a room and process the remarkable attention that each beat of the music gets,” he reportedly said.

He told Variety he was not the only one that admired William's profound talents.

“And [the musicians’] respect for him and his respect for them is just so much fun to watch,” Ford reportedly said.