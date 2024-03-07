Kristen Stewart Dishes Dirty Details About Filming Lesbian Sex Scenes

Famous actress Kristen Stewart dished the dirty details about acting in lesbian sex scenes for her upcoming R-rated film, “Love Lies Bleeding.”

Stewart said during a recent interview with NBC News that she wants to revolutionize sex scenes by making them more realistic, and less mechanical.

“The run-of-the-mill, like, just-go-for-it simulated sex thing is so rote, and it’s like actors do have this default thing where, like, ‘Okay, we’re supposed to make out and have sex now. That’s just not how people have sex, and I’m so sick of seeing it,” she said.

‘Love Lies Bleeding,’ starring Kristen Stewart as a gym manager besotted with a wayward female bodybuilder, is neither for the prudish nor the faint of heart. https://t.co/UXtLbO6xUF — NBC News (@NBCNews) March 6, 2024

In the upcoming romance-thriller, Stewart’s character becomes involved in a lesbian relationship with Katy O’Brian’s character, and the “Twilight” actress told NBC how she embarked on elevating the film’s sex scenes.

“Really nailing the details and talking about the physical experience more so than even seeing it, like verbalizing it, talking to each other, sharing space, having it not be cut up into a ton of different shots, it felt like … a really beautiful thing to deliver an experience that was, like, literal instead of faux,” she said.

O’Brian echoed her castmate’s sentiment.

“If anyone takes anything from this movie, it’s to ask your partner what they like,” she said. “You don’t see that in a movie.”

Stewart went on explain what she loves about the relationship at the center of the film.

“The tension and release is overwhelming.” — Kristen Stewart and the cast of #LoveLiesBleeding on Rose Glass’s sexy new thriller ❤️‍🔥 In NY/LA theaters tomorrow, everywhere March 15! https://t.co/NxreTea4BB pic.twitter.com/aNKWaDiEJJ — Love Lies Bleeding (@loveliesmovie) March 7, 2024

“It just felt like a love story that was showing all the dirty, real, good, fun stuff, which is all the bad stuff, actually,” she told the outlet. “Love can absolutely destroy you and others, and you don’t always make the most selfless decisions in love.”

Stewart also made it clear that there was more to the movie than girl-on-girl action.

“People are talking about it being a ‘sexual thriller.’ There isn’t even that much sex in it. It’s so funny, because it’s more about the stories we tell each other and the believing in each other that we do and that sort of immediate, unexplained connection that is purely physical,” Stewart said. “That is so gay.”

“Love Lies Bleeding” follows gym manager, Lou (Stewart), who falls in love with Jackie (O’Brian), a bodybuilder passing through on her way to Las Vegas to pursue her dreams. Their torrid affair ultimately leads to crime and violence, according to People. (RELATED: Elizabeth Hurley Gets Into Steamy Lesbian Scene In Her Son’s Movie ‘Strictly Confidential’)

“Love Lies Bleeding” opens in select theaters on Friday.

AND WHO COULD FORGET THE TIME TRUMP WAS ABSOLUTELY RIGHT ABOUT KRISTEN STEWART?: