Billie Eilish Slams Variety For Outing Her

Billie Eilish slammed major entertainment outlet Variety in a message posted to her Instagram account Sunday night for apparently outing her.

The star was asked about her sexual orientation during an interview with Variety, without intending for that to be the focus of their conversation.

“Thanks variety for my award and for also outing me on a red carpet at 11 am instead of talking about anything else that matters,” Eilish wrote in her post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BILLIE EILISH (@billieeilish)

She went on to provide further information on her own accord, offering additional clarity in her post.

“I like boys and girls leave me alone about it please literally who cares stream ‘what was i made for’🥸” Eilish wrote.

Variety asked the famous singer if she meant to reveal the status of her sexuality during their November interview with her, and she said that was not at all her intention.

“No, I didn’t, but I kinda thought, wasn’t it obvious?” the 21-year-old singer said.

“I didn’t realize people didn’t know,” Eilish said during the 2023 Hitmakers event Dec. 2.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BILLIE EILISH (@billieeilish)

Eilish expressed how she felt about publicly stating her sexuality to the world.

“I just don’t really believe in it,” she said.

“I’m just like, ‘Why can’t we just exist?’ I’ve been doing this for a long time, and I just didn’t talk about it. Whoops,” she told Variety. (RELATED: ‘You Can Suck My A**!’: Billie Eilish Opens Up About Being ‘Sexualized’ By Media As A Teen)

“I saw the article and was like, ‘Oh, I guess I came out today!'” Eilish said.

“Okay, cool. But it’s exciting to me because I guess people didn’t know, but it’s cool that they know,” she said.