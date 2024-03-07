Megan Thee Stallion Chugs A Drink Made Of A Live Snake

Megan Thee Stallion drank from a jar containing liquor and… a live snake.

The famous artist has been trying new things while in Japan after presenting at the 2024 Crunchyroll Anime Awards, and decided to sample booze that’s housed in a bottle that also happens to contain a live snake. She was so weirded out by the experience that she had to turn the jar away from her before she took her first sip because the snake was staring at her. “What the fuck!” she said as she examined the live snake coiled at the bottom of the container. “Ok… is this going to kill me? He’s looking at me!” she said.

Megan Thee Stallion wasn’t so sure she could swig the snake sauce at first. She evaluated the jar for a short time and shifting the gaze of the snake away from her, she finally built up enough courage. She took a tiny sip out of a shot glass and looked absolutely repulsed. She wasn’t ready to give up though. The famous singer proceeded to swig the remainder of the live snake liquor while making a face that suggested she was supremely grossed out.

The famous singer made a comment about how she had no idea snakes had a taste, but this apparently had a distinctive flavor.

“That’s tough. That’s strong. I never knew a snake had a taste,” she said. “That tastes like a snake.”

The expression on her face told fans exactly how she felt about the experience.

Megan Thee Stallion was sampling a Habushu, which is a strong liquor native to Okinawa, according to TMZ. (RELATED: Harrison Ford Has A Snake Named After Him)

The snake inside the drink is said to be fermenting inside the jar for as long as possible, which makes the drink stronger and far more powerful.