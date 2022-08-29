Superstar Rapper Megan Thee Stallion Joins The Marvel Cinematic Universe

Superstar rapper Megan Thee Stallion is now an official part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and will make her debut in future episodes of “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.”

Megan Thee Stallion has revealed that she will be joining the legendary team during an Aug. 29 interview with The Cut. Stallion revealed she had been cast in the new Disney+ series and says she was inspired to pursue her dreams by the likes of Queen Latifah and Ice Cube.

“When I look at them, it inspires me to take it further than just music,” Megan Thee Stallion said, according to The Cut. “I don’t feel like I’m only going to be an actress — I feel like I’m also going to be a director and I’m also going to be a producer.” Stallion’s exact role in the series has not yet been revealed to fans, but is expected to be shared soon.

Rumors about Megan Thee Stallion’s involvement in the Marvel franchise first began swirling earlier this year when eager fans noticed that the rapper’s stunt double, Marche Day, had added “She-Hulk” to her resume, according to E! News. (RELATED: Tory Lanez Reportedly Arrested For Violating Court Order In Megan Thee Stallion Case)

The artist is packing a lot into 2022, as news of her involvement in the Marvel Cinematic Universe comes on the heels of the release of her new album, Traumazine, which was released on Aug. 12, according to Variety.