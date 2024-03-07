Oct. 7 Survivor Reportedly Says Mentioning Lionel Messi’s Name To Terrorist Saved Her Life

A 90-year-old survivor of Hamas’ Oct. 7 invasion of southern Israel said the reason why terrorists’ spared her, was due to the fact that she mentioned famous soccer player Lionel Messi’s name, The Jerusalem Post reported Thursday.

Esther Cunio, the aged Argentinian grandmother living in Israel, mentioned in an upcoming Spanish documentary called “Voces del 7 de octubre — Latino Stories of Survival,” that she was questioned about her relatives’ whereabouts by terrorists but managed to skillfully redirect the conversation to soccer, the outlet reported.

Cunio said one of the terrorists asked what Argentina was, to which she responded by asking him if he was a soccer fan and knew about Messi, according to the outlet. "Then I tell him: I come from where Messi comes from. And he replies 'Messi? I like Messi.' And he grabbed my arm, gave me the revolver, the rifle, put his hand on me and they took a picture of us," Cunio said.

Eight of Cunio’s family members were taken captive to the Gaza Strip by the terrorist organization and two of her grandchildren remain hostages, The Jerusalem Post reported.

“This documentary is unique as it spotlights the Spanish-speaking community in Israel and conveys their stories of horror and heroism from the Hamas attack to millions of Hispanics worldwide,” said CEO and Founder of Fuente Latina Leah Soibel, according to The Jerusalem Post. “The film is critical as it preserves these testimonies for future generations, ensuring the truth is not distorted or forgotten, as is the case with past events.”