Kim Kardashian’s Son Draws Backlash After He’s Seen With One Of World’s Biggest Celebrities Lionel Messi

Kim Kardashian’s family drew backlash after she shared a video Monday of her son, Saint, walking onto the soccer field hand-in-hand with iconic player Lionel Messi.

During a Sunday match between Inter Miami and the L.A. Galaxy at Dignity Health Sports Park in Los Angeles, Messi was seen walking with the eight-year-old Saint as part of a tradition that has players take the field alongside local children.

“Saint walking Messi out on the field tonight at the La Galaxy vs Inter Miami game!!! He is living the absolute dream,” Kardashian tweeted. (RELATED:Kanye West Released The Worst Super Bowl Ad Of All Time)

Saint walking Messi out on the field tonight at the La Galaxy vs Inter Miami game!!! He is living the absolute dream! pic.twitter.com/g6ZEy6ujYr — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) February 26, 2024

Some fans were thrilled for Kardashian’s son.

The jealousy in the comments, he is a KID! That’s AMAZING, @KimKardashian!! He’s definitely living his best life as he should! 🫶🏼 — Michele L (@Michele808) February 26, 2024

He is currently walking with living legend 🔥 — НОБИ🪬 (@nobi_jp) February 26, 2024

That’s fantastic! Living the dream walking out with Messi at the La Galaxy vs Inter Miami game! 🌟⚽ — Abbasrajpoot (@abbasrajpoot990) February 26, 2024

While the sight of Saint beside Messi thrilled many, the incident also sparked debates about privilege. Critics pointed out that plenty of young, aspiring soccer players would have been thrilled to be in Saint’s shoes.

Talk about privilege. Hope he can kick the ball . — #MUFCVILLAGEDRUMMER 🌏 (@aben18) February 26, 2024

Would be awesome if some kid actually deserving of it got that opportunity. Not someone who was incredibly lucky to be born to billionaires. — William Brown (@FocusProb) February 26, 2024

Saint is one of four kids Kardashian shared with ex-husband Kanye West, according to New York Post. The couple divorced in 2022.