Kim Kardashian’s Son Draws Backlash After He’s Seen With One Of World’s Biggest Celebrities Lionel Messi

Mariane Angela Contributor
Kim Kardashian’s family drew backlash after she shared a video Monday of her son, Saint, walking onto the soccer field hand-in-hand with iconic player Lionel Messi.

During a Sunday match between Inter Miami and the L.A. Galaxy at Dignity Health Sports Park in Los Angeles, Messi was seen walking with the eight-year-old Saint as part of a tradition that has players take the field alongside local children.

“Saint walking Messi out on the field tonight at the La Galaxy vs Inter Miami game!!! He is living the absolute dream,” Kardashian tweeted. (RELATED:Kanye West Released The Worst Super Bowl Ad Of All Time)

Some fans were thrilled for Kardashian’s son.

While the sight of Saint beside Messi thrilled many, the incident also sparked debates about privilege. Critics pointed out that plenty of young, aspiring soccer players would have been thrilled to be in Saint’s shoes.

Saint is one of four kids Kardashian shared with ex-husband Kanye West, according to New York Post. The couple divorced in 2022.