Video Appears To Show Moment Suspected Gunmen Allegedly Open Fire On Eight Students

The Philadelphia Police Department (PPD) have released surveillance footage that appears to show suspected gunmen allegedly opening fire at a SEPTA bus stop Wednesday.

The video appears to show the suspects pull-up in a blue Hyundai, before three masked men appear to alight from the rear and passenger seats. They then appear to allegedly open fire near the bus stop before speeding away. The alleged shooting reportedly wounded eight school students.

BREAKING NEW VIDEO shows 3 gunmen open fire today in NE Philly shooting 8 school students at a SEPTA bus station https://t.co/KYfzpSCW3d — PhillyCrimeUpdate (@PhillyCrimeUpd) March 7, 2024

Seven of the victims remain in stable condition, and the other is classed as “critical,” NBC News Philadelphia reported. The eight students were confirmed to be from the nearby Northeast High School, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.

The school has elected to switch to online classes for the rest of the week. However, the building is to remain open for grief counseling, according to KTVU 2. (RELATED: Crime Has Risen Under The Watch Of Soros-Backed Prosecutors In Six Major Cities)

The vehicle involved in the shooting has been recovered in the Olney section of the city, Steve Keeley of Fox 29 reported. Police reportedly found the vehicle with the temporary tag removed and exposed wires.

Hyundai with steering column broken & wires exposed to steal it, used in shooting of 8 students,found parked in dark alley in Philadelphia’s Olney section, behind neighbors tell me is abandoned house on Fern Street. “Nobody supposed to be in it. But there was light on upstairs.” pic.twitter.com/it1BFeiBRl — Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) March 7, 2024

2/ @PhillyPolice will get search warrant & look for any evidence & fingerprints inside. pic.twitter.com/xsrViBYdm9 — Steve Keeley (@KeeleyFox29) March 7, 2024

The purported shooting is one of an apparent spree to have hit the city in recent days. There have been no-fewer than three deadly firearms incidents on or near SEPTA bus lines, NBC reported.