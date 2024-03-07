Gun Laws & Legislation

Video Appears To Show Moment Suspected Gunmen Allegedly Open Fire On Eight Students

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES - MARCH 06: A view of the site where a mass shooting injured eight juveniles at a SEPTA bus stop in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States on March 6, 2024. At approximately 2:59 PM, numerous 911 calls were received reporting a mass shooting on the highway. Upon arrival, police discovered eight victims at the scene with gunshot wounds on Cottman and Rising Sun Avenue. A 15-year-old male sustained two gunshot wounds to the left arm and one to the upper back, in stable condition, a 15-year-old male was shot once in the lower back, also in stable condition, a 16-year-old male suffered gunshot wounds to the chest, right leg, and right arm, also in stable condition. a 16-year-old male sustained nine gunshot wounds to the torso and is in critical condition, a 16-year-old female was shot once in the left buttocks and right thigh, in stable condition, a 17-year-old male was shot once in the left leg, in stable condition, a 16-year-old male was shot once in the left leg, also in stable condition, a 16-year-old male sustained one gunshot wound to the upper back, in stable condition.

The Philadelphia Police Department (PPD) have released surveillance footage that appears to show suspected gunmen allegedly opening fire at a SEPTA bus stop Wednesday.

The video appears to show the suspects pull-up in a blue Hyundai, before three masked men appear to alight from the rear and passenger seats. They then appear to allegedly open fire near the bus stop before speeding away. The alleged shooting reportedly wounded eight school students.

Seven of the victims remain in stable condition, and the other is classed as “critical,” NBC News Philadelphia reported. The eight students were confirmed to be from the nearby Northeast High School, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.

The school has elected to switch to online classes for the rest of the week. However, the building is to remain open for grief counseling, according to KTVU 2. (RELATED: Crime Has Risen Under The Watch Of Soros-Backed Prosecutors In Six Major Cities)

The vehicle involved in the shooting has been recovered in the Olney section of the city, Steve Keeley of Fox 29 reported. Police reportedly found the vehicle with the temporary tag removed and exposed wires.

The purported shooting is one of an apparent spree to have hit the city in recent days. There have been no-fewer than three deadly firearms incidents on or near SEPTA bus lines, NBC reported.