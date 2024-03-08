DHS Website Reports Brief Outage During Biden’s State Of The Union Speech

Multiple U.S. government websites reportedly experienced outages as President Joe Biden addressed the nation during his State of the Union speech Thursday.

The outage lasted approximately 20 minutes and occured while a lot of Americans were tuned into Biden’s speech. The websites for the the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), the Secret Service and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) all experienced downtimes, according to Reuters. DHS is the parent agency of the three other organizations affected.

The sites showed error messages indicating technical difficulties.

The reason behind the disruptions remains unclear. (RELATED: ‘Marines!’: Gold Star Father Escorted From Congress For Interrupting Biden SOTU)

