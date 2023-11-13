‘Something They’re Not Telling Us’: Fox News Host Questions Secret Service Shooting Incident

Fox News host Jesse Watters questioned if the Secret Service was being forthcoming about a Monday incident where shots were fired during a carjacking incident.

Secret Service agents opened fire at individuals who were breaking into an unmarked van used by the detail protecting Naomi Biden, President Joe Biden’s granddaughter, Monday. No suspects were arrested in the incident. (RELATED: ‘I Don’t Know What Is Worse’: Charles Hurt Says Hunter Biden Attorney Call Is ‘Wildest Corruption’ He’s Ever Seen)

“They say three males were attempting to break into a Secret Service agent’s vehicle in Georgetown, very nice neighborhood, and an agent fired a round at them,” Watters said. “The Secret Service says they don’t believe anybody was shot, but they’re not sure. So maybe the Secret Service agent missed, which isn’t so great, or maybe he doesn’t and there’s a dead or injured carjacker somewhere in D.C. courtesy of Naomi Biden’s Secret Service and these three guys are still at large.”

WATCH:



“Naomi Biden wasn’t in the car because the agent would have been in there with her and the carjackers wouldn’t have smashed a window in a vehicle with two people in it,” Watters said. “Secret Service protocol requires the agents only fire their weapons if they are facing imminent serious danger or death. They are trained to never discharge their weapons near the protectee, there could be a misfire or invite return fire. Using deadly force to stop a car from being stolen in Georgetown doesn’t make sense. There’s something they’re not telling us.”

Watters earlier questioned the handling of the investigation into a quantity of cocaine discovered in the White House prior to July 4, shortly after Hunter Biden, the president’s son, visited after photographs of the drug were published. The investigation concluded July 13 without discovering the identity of the person responsible for leaving the illegal drug in the White House

“We’re missing a couple pieces of the puzzle,” former Secret Service agent Bobby McDonald told Watters. “Federal agents will not pull out their weapons and discharge in a free form flow with respect to different things that are happening. My guess is that potentially one or more of the three perpetrators either brandished a weapon or holding some type of weapon that may have been used as a weapon and the agent felt in danger of his life and or his partner’s in and around the area.”

