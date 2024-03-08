Leaked Contracts Show What Contestants On ‘Love Is Blind’ May Have To Deal With

Former Daily Caller legend Chrissy Clark dropped the mother of all gossip bombs Friday when she revealed what contestants really sign up for on the hit dating reality series “Love Is Blind.”

Unless you’re the most uneventful human in the nation, you’re at least mildly aware that the 2024 season of “Love Is Blind” has been the most unhinged installment of the series so far. This season was focused on creating couples in Charlotte, North Carolina. And it might be the worst advertisement the city could possibly receive … ever.

Clark stressed the veracity of the contract and basically told Netflix to get lost if they think she’s going to reveal her source. The first big shocker is that all of the contestants seem to sign over their life rights to the show, and the show has every right to portray contestants “in a false light.”

Love is Blind contract LEAKED!!! I obtained (and verified) the contract that Love is Blind cast members are required to sign before becoming contestants. pic.twitter.com/loJ9OhRL4A — Chrissy Clark (@chrissyclark_) March 8, 2024

Ladies, please pick your jaws up off the floor. While it should be assumed that every reality show does some creative editing, do you think producers went out of their way to portray any particular couple in a specific way this season? (*cough* Jimmy *cough* Chelsea *cough*).

“They edit people to make them look bad on purpose,” Clark added, saying that the gold cups used on the show hide how much or what a person is drinking, making it easier to reorder conversations so the public has no real grip on the truth.

will the real connections made in the pods survive the outside world?! get ready to follow the singles of charlotte, north carolina in season 6! premiering on valentines day (2/14) 💕 pic.twitter.com/1mRrWBLm72 — Love is Blind (@LoveisBlindShow) February 7, 2024

Oh, and apparently all the leaked drama behind the show might have come from producers and not real people. (RELATED: Two Women Accuse Contestant From Major Reality Show Of Sexual Assault In Lawsuit)

Like with all reality shows, none of the contestants are allowed to disparage or say anything awful about the show, the other contestants, the production, and so on. And they’re not even allowed to post anything about the show on social media without written approval, so you also can’t trust what the contestants post post-show!

Do you think you’d be comfortable going on a future season of “Love Is Blind” now that you know the team behind it could potentially manipulate the entire world into thinking you’re something you’re not? Remember, you’ll never ever be allowed to defend yourself if they decide you’re the villain. And if you break the contract, you’ll be financially liable.

Netflix did not immediately respond to any request for comment or input from the Daily Caller.