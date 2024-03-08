REPORT: Florida Mom Disappeared For Days, Found Stuck Inside Freight Container

A Florida mom was found inside a freight container Thursday after being missing for 3 days, New York Post reported.

Marlene Lopez, 52, was found after police were alerted to the sounds of banging from a locked shipping container, according to the New York Post. The container in which she was found was used to store lawnmowers. Lopez appeared bewildered and was immediately transported to the hospital. Aside from potential dehydration, Lopez sustained no injuries.

Lopez was reported missing Wednesday but was last seen Monday. “Lopez was last seen on Monday at her home on Lucerne Drive. A coworker called with concern for her well-being after she failed to pick up her son. Detectives responded and began to check known locations, interviewed family members, and issued a missing person bulletin,” Cocoa Police Department stated in a Facebook post. (RELATED: Man Who Went Missing On Alaska Vacation Made Eerie Facebook Post Days Before Disappearing)

"During the course of the investigation, detectives were notified that the woman had been found. She had been banging on the door of the shipping container when someone heard her and unlocked the door," Cocoa Police Department said, according Click Orlando.

Tyler Sonneberg, owner of the container, found a lighter and a pipe near the location where Lopez was found, New York Post reported. He recounted seeing Lopez in the vicinity on the preceding Monday night. He speculated that Lopez might have entered the container and lost consciousness, a theory police are still piecing together as they further investigate the incident.