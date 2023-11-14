Man Goes Missing On Cruise Ship During Family Vacation

The U.S. Coast Guard has launched search efforts within a 200-mile stretch of ocean for a man who disappeared Monday from the Carnival Glory cruise, NBC News reported.

28-year-old Tyler Barnett of Houma, Louisiana, was reported missing Monday afternoon while on vacation with 13 relatives, according to NBC News.

Upon receiving the report, the Coast Guard reportedly deployed two aircraft to trace the ship’s path towards Jamaica. Security personnel on the Carnival Glory initiated a search after Barnett’s family raised the alarm, Carnival Cruise Line spokesperson Matt Lupoli stated, per NBC News.

The New Orleans Coast Guard is searching a 200 mile area for a man that went missing on Monday from a Louisiana cruise ship bound for Montego Bay, Jamaica. https://t.co/g34hhdtk83 — NBC News (@NBCNews) November 14, 2023

“It makes you feel crazy to be stuck on a ship where everyone else is having a good time,” Destiny Barnett, the man’s sister, said, per NBC News. “It was supposed to be a vacation, but for us, it’s hell.”

Destiny noted her brother’s cabin card was last used at his door, his phone was found in his room and there were no signs of his bed being slept in, the outlet noted. (RELATED: Mother Who Can’t Swim Falls Overboard On Last Day Of Royal Caribbean Cruise With Family, Officials Say)

Coast Guard Third Class Petty Officer Anthony Randisi reportedly confirmed Barnett’s last appearance on the ship’s security cameras was shortly after midnight Monday. The Coast Guard has notified mariners in the Gulf of Mexico of a potential overboard incident and temporarily halted the search Monday due to adverse weather, planning to deploy more resources as soon as feasible, NBC News reported.

The Carnival Glory, which left New Orleans and is scheduled to visit Grand Cayman Island and Cozumel, Mexico, before returning November 19, was cleared by the Coast Guard to continue its journey, the outlet noted.

Kevin McGrath, 26, also disappeared in October from another Carnival cruise ship, per NBC News.