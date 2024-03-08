Megyn Kelly Rips Katie Britt’s ‘Totally Cringe’ SOTU Rebuttal: ‘I Don’t Know What The F I Saw’

Sirius XM’s Megyn Kelly mocked Republican Alabama Sen. Katie Britt’s rebuttal of President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address.

Britt’s rebuttal received criticism, with some likening it to a bad acting audition, and others complaining at the fact that she was in a kitchen. Kelly called the rebuttal “totally cringe” Friday due to Britt’s “over the top emotions.”

“I don’t know what the f I saw. I agree with the people saying she looked like she was auditioning for a show on Lifetime. The drama, the fake affectation, the over-the-top portrayal of emotions. I did not believe she was feeling at all, her inauthenticity, it was totally cringe as the kids would say. Sorry, this is how I saw it,” Kelly said.

Kelly continued criticizing Britt as she played highlights of her rebuttal on her show Friday. At one point, the Alabama senator appeared to be on the verge of tears when discussing the Southern Border. (RELATED: ‘You Dumb*s!’: Megyn Kelly Rips ’60 Minutes’ Hosts For ‘Moms For Liberty’ Interview, Challenges Him To ‘One-For-One’)

“Okay, she embarrassed herself. She embarrassed the Republicans, and she embarrassed women,” Kelly continued. “It was a disgrace. I was horrified by her performance, and I really think that it’s going to take her years to rebound from that performance.”

Sara Gonzales, host of “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered,” agreed with Kelly’s description of her rebuttal, arguing that Republicans missed the opportunity to rebut Biden’s speech. Instead, Gonzales said she felt “second hand embarrassment” by Porter’s “overdramatized” performance.

Josh Hammer, host of “America on Trial with Josh Hammer,” said Britt came across as “an insecure, high school junior” trying to “swoon before the star quarterback.”

“The whole thing is beyond over-the-top. I was never a huge fan of Katie Britt in the first place, to be honest with you. I don’t think that she’s a particularly in touch with the current mood of the Republican Party. She kind of comes from this old school business of commerce wing. She definitely did herself no favors whatsoever,” Hammer said.

Hammer said while it was a “very bad performance,” he raised the question of when there was a good State of the Union rebuttal in recent years.

Kelly argued the Republican Party is too focused on identity politics instead of picking a good candidate to perform the job.

Outkick columnist Mary Katherine Ham told Fox News that Britt’s rebuttal “could have been more effective,” arguing she could have taken it down “two notches.” “The View” co-hosts complained Friday that they placed a woman in a kitchen for the rebuttal to symbolize a stay-at-home mother from the 1950’s.