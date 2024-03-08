‘Take It Down Two Notches’: Fox Guest Says SOTU Rebuttal Could Have Been ‘More Effective’

Outkick columnist Mary Katharine Ham told Fox News anchors on Friday that the Republican rebuttal to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address could have been “more effective.”

Republican Alabama Sen. Kaite Britt delivered the GOP response to Biden’s State of The Union speech Thursday night, facing criticism over the way she spoke and for being in her kitchen. Ham said that Britt’s “delivery” of the rebuttal could have been toned down “about two notches.”

“I know what they were going for here, and I think Katie Britt is a really interesting figure because she is a 40-something mom who is a senator from Alabama. She looks great doing this. I wish that both she and Biden would had taken it down on the delivery about two notches, and I think that would have been more effective,” Ham said.



Ham said that while she had no issue with the staging of the speech she did have an issue with its tone. (RELATED: GOP Congressman Will Leave SOTU Guest Seat ‘Vacant’)

“Some people complained about the kitchen, I would just like to say I’m not concerned about the kitchen because I don’t view, as a modern woman, a kitchen as a symbol of oppression. I make a lot of meals for my family, I spend a lot of time wrangling the children in there and having a really good time there,” the Outkick columnist continued. “I do think that the delivery of the speech, take it down two notches, you’ve got a much more effective pitch to women and suburban moms.”

Ham was not the only one to criticize Britt’s delivery. Conservative commentator Ann Coulter wrote that the freshman senator had “decided to drench her speech in estrogen.” Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk criticized Britt for “talking like she’s hosting a cooking show.” National Review’s Dan McLaughlin tweeted that while the speech was good “on paper,” Britt “dialed the delivery to 11 for nearly the whole thing, which was the wrong way to do TV.”

Katie Britt’s speech was pretty solid on paper, but she just dialed the delivery to 11 for nearly the whole thing, which was the wrong way to do TV. — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) March 8, 2024 I’m sure Katie Britt is a sweet mom and person, but this speech is not what we need. Joe Biden just declared war on the American right and Katie Britt is talking like she’s hosting a cooking show whispering about how Democrats “dont get it.” — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) March 8, 2024

Biden addressed key issues like immigration, inflation and crime during Thursday’s State of The Union address, but began the speech by discussing the war in Ukraine and the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot. According to polls, few voters rank either among their top concerns.