Miami Beach Is Attempting To Turn Spring Break Into A Police State

Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis is reportedly deploying 140 state troopers throughout Florida to curb violence over Spring Break 2024.

DeSantis decided to bring in additional police protection after two shootings at Miami Beach during Spring Break in 2023, which resulted in a state of emergency and midnight curfew, according to AccuWeather. In Miami Beach alone, an additional 40 state troopers will reportedly be present, the mayor stated.

“We at the state level stand ready to help our local communities maintain order,” DeSantis said Tuesday, AccuWeather reported. “We don’t welcome mayhem. The state has a lot going on, it’s a fun place to be at… we want to see people do that, but we also are going to insist that people respect the law.”

Miami Beach is implementing increased security measures during March, including curfews, bag checks and $100 parking. https://t.co/5h3RpyYPUR pic.twitter.com/unLiqD28hk — AccuWeather (@accuweather) March 8, 2024

A further 17 law enforcement agencies and rapid response teams will also get assistance from the troopers with things like controlling crowds, drunk-driving checkpoints, license plate readers and traffic direction, according to the outlet.

While the U.S. is experiencing a horrific spike in crime, to the point of near-normalization, this move by DeSantis sounds eerily similar to those pushed in New York by Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul, who reportedly installed nearly 1,000 members of New York state police, MTA police and National Guard through New York City’s subway stations to curb crime. (RELATED: ‘Too Dangerous’: Grandpa Reportedly Books One-Way Ticket To China After US City Becomes Hellscape Of Violence)

So I’d just like to say a satirical “thank you” to every wanker in America who decided it was a good idea to commit a horrific crime instead of being a good person over the last few years. And a massively sarcastic “well done” to all the politicians who stopped policing crime for no fathomable reason whatsoever. You’ve turned this place into a police state for the rest of us, and I absolutely hate you for it.

All you criminals and politicians also owe every single trooper a massive apology for taking them away from their families over Spring Break. Shame on all of you. You’ve ruined it for the rest of us.