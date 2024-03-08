NBA Superstar Anthony Edwards Slams Head On Rim In Insane, Buzzer Beater Block … This Kid Is The Future

Minnesota Timberwolves superstar Anthony Edwards put the team on his back, securing a thrilling win Thursday night over the Indiana Pacers by blocking a shot as time expired.

Edwards put on a masterclass in Indy, racking up 44 points in a superlative performance that included a tie-breaking three with just over one minute remaining and one of the most absurdly athletic blocks I’ve ever seen.

With time expiring and the T-Wolves up by two points, Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith raced down the court and went up for a layup.

Nesmith beat his defender to the rim, but Edwards, sprinting down the court like an action hero, leapt up and blocked the shot, ending the game.

HE HIT HIS HEAD ON THE RIM pic.twitter.com/xHDU2bEjTS — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) March 8, 2024

Edwards got up so high that he actually bonked his head on the rim. I haven’t seen a block that crazy since LeBron’s game seven block on Andre Iguodala in the 2016 finals.

Edwards’ performance is no fluke. It’s indicative of the meteoric rise of a player who I believe could be the best in the league very soon. (RELATED: NBA Keeps Girl’s Huge Knockers Out Of Iconic Photo, Clearly Didn’t Get The Sydney Sweeney Memo)

While he’s slightly undersized compared to some of the other guys who have run the league in years prior — Jordan was 6’6, LeBron is 6’9, Durant is 6’11 — what the 6’4 guard lacks in size he more than makes up for in athleticism.

Edwards is currently 11th in the league in scoring, averaging 26.4 points per game. While that may not be quite as prolific as fellow youngster Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the 22-year-old Edwards has nothing but potential ahead of him, and he’s gotten better every year. He also has his Timberwolves in first place in the West after Thursday night’s win.

Like it or not, this kid’s the future. You can either get on the A-train, or get out of the way.