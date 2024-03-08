Newt Gingrich Says Biden’s ‘Inspiring’ SOTU Moment Was ‘When He Left’

Former Republican House Speaker Newt Gingrich stated Friday on Fox News that President Joe Biden’s most “inspiring” moment from his State of the Union address was “when he left.”

Gingrich appeared on “The Ingraham Angle” to discuss Biden’s much-anticipated speech delivered on Thursday evening, in which he notably left out discussing top issues for voters such as immigration, inflation and crime. Fox host Laura Ingraham asked the former House Speaker if any moment from the speech “grabbed” him. (RELATED: Biden Focuses On Issues Americans Care Least About In Biggest Speech Of Presidency)

“The speech itself was, you know, a panoply of viciousness and hateful thoughts about Trump or MAGA or what it represents. But, was there some overriding, inspiring moment that really grabbed you?” Ingraham questioned.

“Well, I think at the end when he left – I thought that was inspirational,” Gingrich quipped. “Look, this is the most hateful, divisive, and destructive speech ever given at a State of the Union, literally. I went back this morning and read Harry Truman’s 1948 State of the Union, which is statesman-like, patriotic, unifying because he came all the way – it was a very tough partisan in September. In January and February, he was the president of the United States.”

“This was the democratic campaign committee’s speech and it was vicious,” Gingrich continued. “It was hateful. To lecture the Supreme Court is so far beyond the pale that it’s frankly worthy of censure. To start his speech with three consecutive attacks on his political opponent tells you both how desperate they are, how lacking in any scruples they are. I really do think that this is a speech which will lead an immense number of Americans to decide that they will not under any circumstance ever support Joe Biden for anything.”

While Biden repeatedly called out GOP congressional members over certain policy stances, Republicans notably reacted to Biden after he stated that he has “delivered results in fiscally responsible ways.” Shortly after making the statement, congressional members could be heard off-screen bursting into laughter, with Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson appearing to be astonished as he shook his head in disbelief.