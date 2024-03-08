CNN Panelist Says Republican SOTU Response ‘Fell Flat’ With Women Because Katie Britt Was ‘Put’ In Kitchen

CNN panelist Alyssa Farah Griffin stated Thursday evening that the GOP’s response to President Biden’s State of the Union speech “fell flat” with women because they placed Republican Alabama Sen. Katie Britt in the kitchen.

Following President Joe Biden’s State of the Union speech, Britt delivered the Republican Party’s response by calling out Biden’s policies on the economy, border, and foreign affairs, which have impacted Americans across the country. Griffin reacted to Britt’s speech stating that while the Alabama senator hit key points for the party, her staging was “very bizarre” due to her appearing to be in a kitchen. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Sen. Katie Britt Introduces Legislation To Prevent Illegal Immigrants From Voting In Federal Elections)

“So listen, Katie Britt is a rising star, no doubt among Republicans. I think it was a smart choice. She’s somebody who’s an incredibly impressive person. She ran a smart race in Alabama, but I’ve got to say, the staging of this was bizarre to me. Women can be both wives and mothers, and also stateswomen,” Griffin stated.

“So to put her in a kitchen, not in front of a podium or in the Senate chamber where she was elected after running a hard-fought race, I think fell very flat and was confusing to some women watching it. I think that was a missed opportunity. I think her focus on the border, on the economy, that’s what Republicans wanted to hear. The substance of her remarks, great. The staging was just very very bizarre.”

Britt, who was the former president and CEO of the Alabama Business Council, defeated Alabama Rep. Mo Brooks in June 2022, becoming the youngest GOP woman to be elected to the Senate at 42 years old. The Alabama senator was notably endorsed by former President Donald Trump after he withdrew his original endorsement to Brooks.