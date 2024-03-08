State Residents Stunned By ‘UFO’ Sighting Caught On Camera

Oklahoma residents think they saw a UFO flying through the evening sky Monday, but experts feel it might be something quite different yet equally as strange.

Steve Aragona and his children were standing on their front lawn in Oklahoma City when a huge bright light lit up the skies, the Daily Mail reported. Aragona took out his phone and snapped a video, several of which were later shared on TikTok, that appears to show a UFO moving slowly through the sky.

The 23-second-long video shows the white-ish light hovering for a moment before lurching forward and expanding into a much larger object. The larger object then breaks into a smaller one, emitting a circular smoke-ring-looking plume to its side. The white light then moves in the opposite direction to its original trajectory, which doesn’t make any physical sense.

“Looks like it’s separating from itself,” Aragona says, before one of his children says it looks like a sound wave more than a smoke ring. (RELATED: Video Appears To Show ‘UFO’ Flying By Air Force One At Los Angeles International Airport)

Some TikTok users said Aragona was probably watching the Space X launch from Florida. But the launch happened at 6:56 p.m. EST, an hour and a half after the video was shot, Daily Mail noted. And the light was coming from the west, leading some to believe it was a different rocket launch.

“It looked like a normal ascent of a rocket with a booster separating staging. It’s a new blast, if you will, of oxidized propellant, coming off the separation of that first stage,” Oklahoma University aerospace professor Ken Carson told a local news outlet. But Vandenberg Space Force base in California said this wasn’t one of their rockets either. So, what is it?

We don’t know. But the truth is out there.

But jokes aside, it’s probably just a drone moving through mist or fog or something. Or it’s a UFO. It’s really up to you to decide.