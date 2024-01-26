Probe Of Pentagon Reveals They Don’t Have An Effing Clue What They’re Doing When It Comes To UFOs

The Department of Defense (DOD) doesn’t have an effing clue what it’s doing when it comes to UFOs, and a statement released Thursday by the Pentagon’s Inspector General (IG) proves it.

IG Robert P. Storch decided to release the unclassified summary “to be as transparent as possible with the American people about our oversight work on this important issue” of investigating and understanding what UFOs are, where they come from, and whether or not the general public should be concerned about their potential presence on Earth.

The IG’s investigation found the DOD has a “varying process” for collecting data on potential UFO and related paranormal encounters, analyzing that data, and identifying whether there is any risk posed to just military assets and troops. This is a huge issue as consistency is key to the scientific method. Without a strict scientific methodology for data collection on UFOs, zero homogeneity will be identified throughout investigations.

Video Appears To Show ‘UFO’ Flying By Air Force One At Los Angeles International Airport | @DailyCaller What convenient timing … https://t.co/BTJnRWdGKR — KAY SMYTHE (@KaySmythe) December 21, 2023

Without homogeneity in the data collection and analysis process, how the heck are we supposed to determine the science behind UFOs? To put into perspective: the DOD’s methodology wouldn’t let them pass a high school science project. (RELATED: CIA’s ‘Secret UFO’ Retrieval Operations Aren’t New News — You’re Just Being Fed The Same Stories From A New Source)

“As a result, [the office of the inspector general] lacks assurance that national security and flight safety threats to the United States from UAP have been identified and mitigated,” the statement concluded.

Eleven recommendations were pitched by the IG to the DOD’s All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) but I highly doubt any of them will make a difference. The government doesn’t want you to know the truth about UFOs and aliens, so don’t expect disclosure to come from them any time soon.