‘Indiana Jones And The Temple Of Doom’ Actor Ahmed El-Shenawi Dies At 75

Ahmed El-Shenawi, an Egyptian actor best known for his role in “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom,” passed away Feb. 1 in Chelsea, London, at the age of 75, The Hollywood Reporter (THR) reported.

The actor’s daughter, Eman El-Shenawi, confirmed his death to THR. El-Shenawi’s death was due to the complications from surgery to fix a fracture, which eventually led to a fatal infection and sepsis, according to THR. El-Shenawi’s portrayal in “Temple of Doom” featuring exotic and unusual dishes at a banquet scene, showcased his acting skills.

Apart from his portrayal of the character serving a snake surprise in the 1984 Steven Spielberg classic, El-Shenawi’s filmography includes roles such as a prisoner who comes into possession of a radio in “Midnight Express” (1978) and the therapist in Lars von Trier’s “The Element of Crime” (1984), the outlet stated. (RELATED:‘Once Upon A Time’ Actor Chris Gauthier Dies At 48)

“I believe his brief but impactful moments of fame resonated so much among many,” his daughter said, THR reported.

Beyond his acting career, El-Shenawi led a rich life filled with diverse experiences. He was one of six siblings and grew up in a household where his father’s profession as a chef ignited his love for Christmas and Western holidays, according to THR. After earning a business degree, he moved to London in 1971, where he worked for the BBC Arabic Service and became a recognized voice for Arab listeners worldwide. His passion for acting led him to join the British Actors’ Equity Association, expanding his roles on stage and screen.