‘Once Upon A Time’ Actor Chris Gauthier Dies At 48

Chris Gauthier passed away Friday at the age of 48, his management confirmed, according to Deadline.

The English-born Canadian actor was known for his roles in popular TV series such as “Once Upon a Time,” “Eureka,” “Supernatural” and “Smallville,” in addition to a role in the movie “Freddy vs. Jason.” Gauthier’s death came as a shock to fans and colleagues alike, following a brief illness which has not been explained, according to the outlet.

“We can confirm that our dear friend and client, Chris Gauthier, passed away on Friday morning, February 23, at the age of 48,” TriStar Appearances/Event Horizon Talent said in a statement, Deadline reported.

“As a beloved Vancouver-based character actor, Chris shared his talents with so many of us both on television and in film. His loss is felt not just by his fans but by those of us who were lucky enough to know him more personally. On behalf of his family, we do ask for privacy during this time so that they are able to grieve properly.”

The news of Gauthier’s passing affected his co-stars, including Colin O’Donoghue from “Once Upon a Time,” who took to Instagram to express his grief. O’Donoghue, who portrayed the captain to Gauthier’s character, William Smee, in the series, shared a tribute of the actor. (RELATED: Famous Actor Andre Braugher Dead At 61)

“Rest in Peace Chris! Heartbroken!” O’Donoghue wrote. “My love and thoughts go out to [wife] Erin and the boys! You will be missed brother! You were the real captain!!”

Details regarding a memorial have yet to be disclosed, according to Deadline.