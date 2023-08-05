NFL, Wrestling Legend Admitted To ICU For ‘Sepsis And Pneumonia,’ Family Says

NFL legend Steve McMichael of the Chicago Bears was admitted to an Illinois ICU Thursday with sepsis and pneumonia, according to the New York Post.

McMichael’s wife, Misty McMichael, revealed the famous footballer’s condition in an Instagram post Friday. A picture of the athlete is accompanied by prayer hands and the words “Prayers for Mongo” in capital letters. (RELATED: Madonna Breaks Silence After Scary Hospitalization, ICU Stay)

The defensive tackle was nicknamed “Mongo” and “Ming the Merciless.” He was also a wrestling star, having been a member of the iconic Four Horsemen in World Championship Wrestling in the 1990s.

“We were admitted last night to the ICU at Silver Cross with Sepsis and pneumonia,” Misty wrote in the caption of her social media post.

McMichael has a history of ALS, having received his diagnosis in 2021. He was admitted to the hospital while unconscious and has reportedly regained consciousness, according to his family, per the NY Post.

“I think the prayers have kept him alive and the Hall of Fame hope, that dream is still alive, all that together is keeping him here with us,” Misty said. “The world is going to be a sad place when he’s not here anymore so I appreciate the prayers and I want them to keep praying because we got a whole other year to get through.”

McMichael achieved an array of accomplishments throughout his career, including his two All-Pro selections and his essential role in the team’s defensive line during their 1985 Super Bowl victory. He recorded the second-most sacks among his teammates with 92 and a half and broke a franchise record when he successfully played 191 consecutive games from 1981 to 1993.

McMichael played football for 13 seasons with the Chicago Bears. He played for the Patriots during his rookie season and played one season with the Green Bay Packers before he retired.

The NFL star has the opportunity to be voted in the Hall of Fame in January 2024 as one of 12 players who retired before 1998.