RuPaul’s Anti-‘Book Ban’ Store Bans Conservative Books

Just days after RuPaul launched an all-inclusive online bookstore named Allstora, the store removed books from right-wing authors Thursday, according to National Review.

Within days of its opening, Allstora faced backlash for offering books deemed homophobic, transphobic, anti-woke, and even Nazi in nature, according to National Review. This prompted a policy reversal, leading to the removal of certain conservative authors and content labeled offensive, including works by Donald Trump, Elon Musk and others.

RuPaul created an online bookstore to fight against “book bans.” On his website he claims “the censorship of ANY book is incompatible with the survival of Democracy”, and promised to carry ALL books. The Left was so triggered and forced them to remove my book, @MattWalshBlog‘s… pic.twitter.com/JpWKxSu2UR — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 8, 2024

The celebrated drag performer and television host announced Mar. 4 that he has started an online bookstore named Allstora, with the aim of removing censorship of any book. Co-founded with Eric Cervini, a scholar of LGBTQ+ politics, and drag artist Adam Powell, the platform initially promised to stock a broad spectrum of literature, from “Gender Queer” to “Mein Kampf,” in a bid to uphold the principle of supporting all voices everywhere. (RELATED: Reporter Criticizes Black Drag Star’s Show Crew For Lack Of Diversity)

“We’re a marketplace for all books and all stories, with a focus on elevating marginalized voices,” Allstora previously stated, National Review reported. It sought to challenge the recent spate of “book bans” by affirming that censorship and the prohibition of books pose a direct threat to democratic values. The initial commitment to carry “offensive” books was retracted, with Allstora introducing a community-led flagging system to identify titles at odds with its core values. Proceeds from flagged books now support efforts against “book bans,” according to the outlet.

Critics, including drag performer Lady Bunny and various media outlets, accused Allstora and RuPaul of engaging in rainbow capitalism and questioned the logic behind stocking content viewed as hate speech by many, National Review stated.