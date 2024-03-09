Bill Maher Reveals His Presidential ‘Dream Ticket’

Bill Maher’s dream 2024 presidential ticket would be President Biden running with Nikki Haley as VP, he revealed during a Friday panel discussion on “Real Time.”

After Haley dropped out of the race this week after losing nearly all of the Super Tuesday states to Trump, she congratulated him on being the likely nominee, but declined to throw her support behind the former president, stating that he needed to “earn” the voters who aren’t backing him. (RELATED: ‘Ruth Bader Biden’: Bill Maher Calls Biden ‘Selfish’ For Running For President)

“It is now up to Donald Trump to earn the votes of those in our party and beyond it who did not support him, and I hope he does that,” Haley said. “At its best, politics is about bringing people into your cause, not turning them away. And our conservative cause badly needs more people.” Maher stated that since Haley doesn’t have a future in the Republican party, she should consider a different political path.

“What I could see is replacing the vice president,” Maher suggested to Puck correspondent Tara Palmeri. “Because she’s just not very popular anywhere. And it didn’t seem to work out. And, I don’t know, that’s been done before on a ticket.”

“I know it’s crazy to think that she could run with Biden, but that’s my dream, a unity ticket,” Maher added. “And then he would, I think, definitely win.” Maher also floated the idea of Senator Mitt Romney as Biden’s Secretary of State. “Something to reach across so that we don’t live in this world where everybody sees the other side as an existential threat,” Maher explained.