‘Ruth Bader Biden’: Bill Maher Calls Biden ‘Selfish’ For Running For President

Comedian Bill Maher called President Joe Biden “selfish” Thursday for running for president.

Maher said that the Democratic Party would easily win reelection if Biden were to drop out of the 2024 presidential race in an interview with Mediaite. “If Biden drops out, they’ll win. Without doubt,” Maher told the outlet. “Biden should drop out, that’s the point. He’s being selfish.”

“You know, James Carville was here, and he said, ‘Any 50-ish Democrat, it wouldn’t even be close.’ So, no of course he’s not the voice of God, who knows. But that is my basic belief also. Is that it’s theirs for the taking,” Maher said.

Maher called the president “Ruth Bader Biden,” referring to the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. The liberal icon died at age 87 on Sept. 18, 2020 while still serving on the nation’s highest court, from which the jurist refused to retire. Former President Donald Trump filled the vacancy left by Ginsberg with Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett shortly before the 2020 election. (RELATED: REPORT: Third-Party Group No Labels Will Launch Presidential Bid. Now They Just Need A Candidate…)

“I said it long ago. I called him Ruth Bader Biden,” Maher said.

Maher told the outlet that he believes Trump and his supporters “don’t want to burn everything down” when asked about the GOP frontrunner’s appeal to voters. The comedian said that Trump “wants to own everything, to control everything, to have power over everything.”

“That’s what presidents do,” Maher said. “I mean, he’s insane, so he wants it in a much more different way. But I don’t think that’s the source of his appeal. The source of his appeal is, um, I’ve quoted it a million times, my friend Jimmy said it, insanity photograph. Insanity photograph. It’s just, you can’t take your eyes off him.”

Trump and Biden are poised to face off in a rematch as the likely nominees of their respective political parties in the 2024 presidential election.