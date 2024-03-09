‘I’m F*cking Done’: Texas Man Gets 10 Years For Shooting Wife In Head

A man has been sentenced to 10 years behind bars for shooting his wife in the head, New York Post reported Friday.

Carey Birmingham, 60, gets 10 years jail time for the killing of his wife, Patricia. The incident was captured on camera, according to the New York Post. The incident happened December 2021, after a heated argument about an alleged affair. Birmingham then shot Patricia three times outside their home.

The altercation escalated after Birmingham discovered the supposed infidelity of his wife. Birmingham can be heard as he tells Patricia she would “meet Jesus,” moments before pulling the trigger. “I hope it was worth it,” he said in the video, obtained by ABC 13. “I’m done, I’m fucking done.”

In court, Birmingham entered a guilty plea before an all-women jury, ABC 13 reported. The defendant’s attorney, Anthony Osso pointed out that the defense did not seek to justify Birmingham’s actions but rather to explain the circumstances leading to the incident and called it a crime of passion. (RELATED: Man Who Killed Wife, Propped Up Body As Kids Opened Christmas Presents Is Sentenced)

However, the couple’s daughter, Olivia, strongly disputes the notion that her father’s act was a spur-of-the-moment decision driven by sudden passion. “I lost both my parents that day. My dad died that day, too, because the person who did that to my mom and my father aren’t the same person,” Olivia told ABC 13.

“I don’t know, sudden passion? You have to have something,” the daughter continued, ABC 13 reported. “You have to have made that decision within you for a while; I feel like to do something, to do that to someone you really love.”