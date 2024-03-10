Baker Baker The Touchdown Maker Mayfield Finally Finds A Home In Tampa With Nine-Figure Deal

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers re-signed quarterback Baker Mayfield to a three-year, $100 million deal that’s worth up to $115 million with incentives, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Sunday.

Mayfield rejoins the Buccos after a whirlwind career led him to become their 2023 starter. Prior to that, the former first overall draft pick had stops in Carolina and Los Angeles after he lost his job as the starting QB of the Cleveland Browns and they shipped him to the Panthers.

Baker Mayfied confirmed the three-year deal. “I wanted a chance to come back,” Mayfied said. “I love coach Bowles and the staff. I’m happy to be here and I want to win more in the postseason.” https://t.co/Y4mRr8sGOI — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 10, 2024

Ever since that trade, Mayfield has been trying to recapture the form that enticed the Browns to select him with the first pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. This past season with Tampa, he finally captured it. The 28-year-old recorded career highs in completion percentage, touchdowns and passing yards in a banner year.

He played so well that star receiver Mike Evans decided he wanted to run it back in Tampa, choosing to re-sign with the team Monday rather than hit the open market in free agency.

I love this for both Baker and Tampa. I’ve always believed in Baker’s ability. I thought it was ridiculous that Cleveland gave up on the first guy to lead them to the playoffs in 18 years and the first to win a playoff game in over 26. (RELATED: NFL Team Ships Out Former Star QB For Next To Nothing, They REALLY Wanted Him Gone)

Mayfield now gets to run it back with a Tampa core that made the playoffs and secured a convincing victory over the Philadelphia Eagles. Though the team would fall to the Detroit Lions in the divisional round, the future looks very bright now that they’ve locked Mayfield in.