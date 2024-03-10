Editorial

Baker Baker The Touchdown Maker Mayfield Finally Finds A Home In Tampa With Nine-Figure Deal

NFC Divisional Playoffs - Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers re-signed quarterback Baker Mayfield to a three-year, $100 million deal that’s worth up to $115 million with incentives, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Sunday. 

Mayfield rejoins the Buccos after a whirlwind career led him to become their 2023 starter. Prior to that, the former first overall draft pick had stops in Carolina and Los Angeles after he lost his job as the starting QB of the Cleveland Browns and they shipped him to the Panthers.

Ever since that trade, Mayfield has been trying to recapture the form that enticed the Browns to select him with the first pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. This past season with Tampa, he finally captured it. The 28-year-old recorded career highs in completion percentage, touchdowns and passing yards in a banner year.

ORLANDO, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 04: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and NFC celebrates during the in the second half of the 2024 NFL Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium on February 04, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. Megan Briggs/Getty Images.

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – JANUARY 21: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers passes the ball against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on January 21, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. Nic Antaya/Getty Images

He played so well that star receiver Mike Evans decided he wanted to run it back in Tampa, choosing to re-sign with the team Monday rather than hit the open market in free agency.

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – JANUARY 21: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers embraces Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after throwing an interception against the Detroit Lions during the fourth quarter of the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Ford Field on January 21, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. Nic Antaya/Getty Images

I love this for both Baker and Tampa. I’ve always believed in Baker’s ability. I thought it was ridiculous that Cleveland gave up on the first guy to lead them to the playoffs in 18 years and the first to win a playoff game in over 26. (RELATED: NFL Team Ships Out Former Star QB For Next To Nothing, They REALLY Wanted Him Gone)

Mayfield now gets to run it back with a Tampa core that made the playoffs and secured a convincing victory over the Philadelphia Eagles. Though the team would fall to the Detroit Lions in the divisional round, the future looks very bright now that they’ve locked Mayfield in.