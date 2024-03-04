Star Wide Receiver Mike Evans Heading Back To Tampa Bay Buccaneers In Win-Win Deal

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and star wide receiver Mike Evans have agreed to a two-year, $52 million contract, his agent told ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The deal comes with $35 million guaranteed, according to Schefter.

The Buccos snatch their star wideout off the market before he has a chance to talk to other teams as NFL free agency begins March 13.

Before free agency begins next week, the Buccaneers and five-time Pro-Bowl WR Mike Evans reached agreement on a two-year, $52 million that includes $35 million guaranteed, per his agent @DerykGilmore. Evans now has a real chance to start and finish his career in Tampa as a Buc. pic.twitter.com/tj68Vk9YpG — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 4, 2024

The 30-year-old receiver is coming off one of the best seasons of his storied career, catching a career-high 13 touchdowns and racking up 1,255 receiving yards. (RELATED: ZOOM: Texas Wide Receiver Breaks NFL Combine Record With Unbelievable 40-Yard Dash Time)

Despite interest from multiple other teams, including the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, according to ESPN, Evans wanted to stay in Tampa.

“Mike just called me last night and said I want to be a Buc for life,” his agent told The Athletic’s Dianna Russini.

“Mike just called me last night and said I want to be a BUC for Life. Myself and Darren Jones have worked hard to get this deal done” — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) March 4, 2024

The deal is a win-win for both sides. Evans, who probably could have gotten more years from someone else, still gets $35 million guaranteed. Tampa, for their part, get the guy who tied with Miami Dolphins wideout Tyreek Hill to lead the NFL in touchdowns in the 2023 season for $4 million less per year.

They will also hope that Evans’ return will help coax quarterback Mayfield, who will become a free agent March 13, to come back to Tampa. Mayfield previously expressed his desire to keep playing with Evans.