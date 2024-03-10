NBC Host Presses Dem Senator On Whether Fani Willis Should Step Down From Trump Case

NBC News host Kristen Welker pressed Democratic Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock Sunday on whether Fani Willis should step down from Trump’s legal case.

The love affair between Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and Nathan Wade, who Willis appointed as special prosecutor in Trump’s election interference case, has been the subject of various hearings as concerns arise regarding whether Willis should be disqualified from the case. Welker attempted to extract from Warnock his stance on the issue in an interview on “Meet the Press.”

“Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis could be thrown off of Donald Trump’s 2020 election interference case in Georgia after admitting that she had that personal relationship with the lead prosecutor. Though she argues there was no impropriety. Do you think that relationship undercuts the integrity of the case and should she step down?” Welker asked the Georgia senator. (RELATED: ‘Cascading Failures’: Jonathan Turley Breaks Down Surprising Testimony In Wade, Willis Love Affair)

“Listen, we are watching our judicial process play out,” Warnock said. “And uh, I know that there are folks, unfortunately, in the state of Georgia, politicians, who are trying to put their hand on the scale. I’m not going to pile on. I’m not going to add to that. Uh, I will watch this process play out, and uh, we will see where the chips fall. But at the end of the day, here’s what Donald Trump deserves. He deserves to have a fair trial before a jury of his peers, and in this case its voters of Georgia, and uh, we need to see that play out.”

“And given that, do you think that the optics have become so complicated around this that Fani Willis should step down for the better good of the case that you just talked about?” Welker pressed.

“Well, I, listen. I think this case is being played out before a judge, and that judge will have to make the decision not based on optics, but based on the law,” Warnock said. “And that’s the wonderful thing about America. We believe that no one is above the law.”

Trump had his fingerprints and mugshot taken at the Fulton County Jail on Aug. 24, 2023 after surrendering to authorities.