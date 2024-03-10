‘Political Stunt’: FDNY Boss Plans To ‘Hunt Down’ Pro-Trump Staffers Who Booed Letitia James

FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh promised to “hunt down” pro-Trump staffers who booed New York Attorney General Letitia James during a Thursday ceremony.

FDNY Chief of Department John Hodges warned others in the agency via email that the department’s Bureau of Investigation and Trials would identify who participated in the dissatisfied chants that James received at the event, according to the New York Post.

“BITS is investigating this, so they will figure out who the members are,” Hodges wrote to FDNY chiefs Saturday in a letter obtained by the outlet.

“I recommend they come forward. I have been told by the commissioner it will be better for them if they come forward and we don’t have to hunt them down,” the FDNY Chief of Department continued.

“The [deputy chiefs] shall direct the captain of the company to make a list of those who come forward and send it directly to [FDNY operations]. I realize members might not come forward but they should know that there is clear video of the entire incident and they will be contacted by BITS if they don’t,” Hodges wrote.

Video posted on social media showed the crowd chanting “Trump” repeatedly as James was speaking on stage. Memos and emails that appear to be from the Uniformed Fire Officers Association (UFOA) and Uniformed Firefighters Association also circulated on social media, stating that the chanting was inappropriate to do “on the job’s time” and that participating FDNY employees “must do better.” (RELATED: ‘It’s A Terrible Look’: Elie Honing Chides Letitia James For ‘Gloating’ About Trump Verdict)

The FDNY firefighters who booed NY AG Letitia James will be punished and face reeducation. FDNY firefighters are now being asked to turn themselves in or risk being hunted down. Memos and emails from the Uniformed Fire Officers Association (UFOA) & Uniformed Firefighters… pic.twitter.com/pBq8DccGf8 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 9, 2024



An FDNY retiree expressed his frustration with the department’s response.

“It was a political stunt for the city to have the AG there. When it backfired, they sent their fascist pit bulls after guys for exercising their First Amendment rights,” the unidentified FDNY retiree told the outlet. “Most were off-duty and not in FDNY uniform.”

Trump was ordered to pay over $350 million in damages Feb. 16 following an 11-week trial in New York. New York Attorney General Letitia James brought the lawsuit alleging that Trump perpetuated years of financial fraud to gain benefits while building his business in the state.