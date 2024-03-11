Airbnb Enacts Strict Ban On Indoor Surveillance Cameras To Protect Guest Privacy

Airbnb announced a global ban on indoor security cameras inside its listings Monday.

The global ban is part of the company’s broader initiative to simplify regulations surrounding security cameras and other monitoring devices, according to the news release. Previously, Airbnb’s policy permitted indoor security cameras in common areas like hallways and living rooms provided they were disclosed on the listing’s page, were in plain sight and avoided private spaces such as bedrooms and bathrooms.

Airbnb is banning indoor security cameras from its listings around the world, and hosts have until the end of next month to comply, the lodging rental platform said on Monday. https://t.co/aigGCfuQNv — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 11, 2024

However, the updated guidelines now unequivocally prohibit the use of security cameras inside Airbnb properties. This aims to eliminate any ambiguity and bolster privacy protections for its community, Airbnb stated. (RELATED: REPORT: ‘Tenant From Hell’ Vacates Home After Nearly 600 Days Allegedly Living ‘Rent-Free’)

“Our goal was to create new, clear rules that provide our community with greater clarity about what to expect on Airbnb,” Juniper Downs, Airbnb’s Head of Community Policy and Partnerships, stated in the release. “These changes were made in consultation with our guests, Hosts and privacy experts, and we’ll continue to seek feedback to help ensure our policies work for our global community.”

The policy change is expected to impact a small portion of Airbnb listings, as most do not use indoor cameras, according to Airbnb. The company is also tightening rules on outdoor surveillance and noise monitoring devices. Outdoor security tools like doorbell cameras and noise monitors are still permitted, provided they are non-invasive and disclosed before booking. These devices must not invade indoor privacy nor include private outdoor areas.

Airbnb is giving hosts until Apr. 30 to comply with these new standards, after which the company will investigate and act upon any reported infringements, potentially leading to listing or account suspension.