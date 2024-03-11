Former Trump White House Official Told To Report To Jail Next Week

Peter Navarro, a former Trump White House official, has been ordered to report to a Miami prison by March 19 to start his four month sentence, according to a Sunday court filing.

U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta denied in February Navarro’s request to stay his prison sentence while he appeals his conviction on contempt of Congress charges for defying a Jan. 6 committee subpoena. Navarro reiterated his request for an appeals court to pause his sentence Sunday , with his attorney’s noting in a court filing that it is slated to begin March 19.

“Dr. Navarro has now been ordered to report to the custody of the Bureau of Prisons, FCI Miami, on or before 2:00PM EDT on March 19, 2024,” the filings states. “Accordingly, Dr. Navarro respectfully reiterates his request for an administratively stay so as to permit the Court to resolve the instant motion. Should this Court deny Dr. Navarro’s motion, he respectfully requests an administrative stay so as to permit the Supreme Court review of this Court’s denial.” (RELATED: How Does Former Trump Advisor Peter Navarro’s Prison Sentence Stack Up To Historical Precedent?)

The Department of Justice (DOJ) indicted Navarro in June 2022 after he declined to testify during his deposition and failed to produce documents requested by the Jan. 6 committee, pointing to executive privilege. After he was convicted, the DOJ recommended Navarro spend six months in jail and pay $200,000.

The FBI arrested Navarro following his indictment at Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C. as he was heading to a Nashville speaking engagement, according to Politico. Navarro served as a trade adviser to former President Donald Trump.

“Dr. Navarro’s challenge to the district court’s determinations with respect to executive privilege and/or precluding Dr. Navarro from asserting executive privilege as a defense at trial are complicated issues rife with ‘close questions’ or questions, ‘that very well could be decided the other way,'” his attorneys wrote Sunday.

