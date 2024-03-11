At Least 50 Injured After ‘Technical Event’ Mid-Flight, Authorities Say

At least 50 people suffered injuries Monday following a “technical event” on a flight from Sydney to Auckland, authorities in New Zealand said.

LATAM Airlines said in a statement that there was a “technical event during the flight which caused strong movement” on the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. Approximately 50 people were treated by an ambulance once the plane landed at Auckland airport, an ambulance spokesperson told to The Associated Press (AP). Seven passengers and three crew members were transported to Middlemore Hospital for medical evaluation.

A LATAM Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner flight between Sydney and Auckland has suffered a “technical problem” causing a strong lateral movement. Passengers felt a “quick little drop”, now 24 people are injured — one of them seriously, and the rest in minor to moderate conditions.… pic.twitter.com/qyKxJIkeeW — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) March 11, 2024

Despite the issue, LATAM Airlines flight LA800 landed as expected around 4:26 a.m. at Auckland airport Monday afternoon after 2 hours and 42 minutes in the sky, according to the outlet. The number of passengers aboard the flight is unknown, but typical Dreamliner aircraft can carry between 250 and 280 people.

One person is in serious condition, while others aboard the plane suffered mild to moderate injuries as a result of the incident, according to Reuters. (RELATED: DOJ Launches Criminal Investigation Into Alaska Airlines After Door Plug Blowout)

Some crew and passengers aboard the flight were impacted by the incident, a spokesperson for the South American airline said. One passenger described her experience on the plane during the technical issue as a “quick little drop,” Reuters reported.

“As a result of the incident, some passengers and cabin crew were affected. They received immediate assistance and were evaluated or treated by medical staff at the airport as needed,” the airline said.

“LATAM regrets the inconvenience and injury this situation may have caused its passengers, and reiterates its commitment to safety as a priority within the framework of its operational standards,” the statement continued.

Boeing also released a statement regarding the incident, according to NBC.

“We are working to gather more information about the flight and will provide any support needed by our customer,” the statement read.

Boeing has recently come under fire over multiple incidents involving malfunctioning planes. A Boeing 787-8 cargo plane was forced to make an emergency landing in January after experiencing a mid-flight engine malfunction. Also in January, an Alaska Airlines flight was forced to conduct an emergency landing when its left door plug blew off the aircraft mid-flight.